$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. Zscaler reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

ZS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.01. The company had a trading volume of 12,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,478. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Zscaler has a one year low of $96.59 and a one year high of $230.88.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.27, for a total transaction of $1,352,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,379,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $538,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,812 shares of company stock worth $14,978,193 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

