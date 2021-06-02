DoYourTip Reaches Market Capitalization of $554,558.23 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 2nd. DoYourTip has a market capitalization of $554,558.23 and $57,198.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DoYourTip has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00126166 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002611 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000096 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $336.11 or 0.00896299 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000064 BTC.

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DoYourTip (DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

