EAM Investors LLC Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.19% of Scholar Rock worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth $1,658,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

NASDAQ SRRK traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $27.40. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.08.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. Scholar Rock’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

