EAM Investors LLC Buys 74,601 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,601 shares during the period. Brightcove comprises approximately 0.6% of EAM Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,681,000 after acquiring an additional 197,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $558,648.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,018.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tsedal Neeley purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCOV. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

NASDAQ BCOV traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $14.18. 4,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,232. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63. The company has a market cap of $572.15 million, a P/E ratio of 84.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Brightcove’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

