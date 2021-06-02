Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Buys 185 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $228.88 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $133.28 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.