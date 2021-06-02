International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,507,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the quarter. International Paper makes up about 0.7% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $81,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 11.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,533,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,932,000 after buying an additional 163,709 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 5.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 30,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $1,071,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 154,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23. International Paper has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $64.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

