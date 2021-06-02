Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Loop Industries stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36. Loop Industries has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $13.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Earnings History for Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.