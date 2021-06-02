Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $464.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $541.00 to $464.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.56.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $327.72 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $196.10 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.20.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total value of $1,928,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,133 shares of company stock worth $93,321,676 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

