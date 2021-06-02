EAM Investors LLC Cuts Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Sonos by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sonos by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sonos by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SONO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of SONO stock traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $35.96. 10,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,953. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.53.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. Sonos’s revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,468,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,318,884.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $626,262.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,613 shares of company stock valued at $6,545,629. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

