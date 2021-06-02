EAM Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,848 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.34% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 135.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $82,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AOSL stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.62. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,382. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $851.09 million, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $169.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. Analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AOSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.