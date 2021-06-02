21,899 Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Acquired by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $202,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.07.

Oshkosh stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.99. The company had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,414. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

