EAM Investors LLC Takes $2.47 Million Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,436,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,376,000 after acquiring an additional 198,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,350,000 after acquiring an additional 184,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,336,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,350,000 after acquiring an additional 95,766 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,080,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 477,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BYD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

BYD stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.09. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at $84,022,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,066 shares of company stock worth $9,880,877. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

