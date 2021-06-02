EAM Global Investors LLC Sells 12,831 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

EAM Global Investors LLC cut its position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,831 shares during the period. Nova Measuring Instruments makes up 1.5% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,016,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.66. 736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,857. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.18. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $102.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nova Measuring Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

