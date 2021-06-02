EAM Investors LLC Makes New $3.81 Million Investment in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 161,757 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,000. ChannelAdvisor makes up about 0.6% of EAM Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 552.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 137,376 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 66.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 346,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,153,000 after buying an additional 138,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,326,000 after acquiring an additional 114,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.36. 154,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,233. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.84. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $28.94.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.34 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.54.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $616,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $457,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $1,365,315. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

