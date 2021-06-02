Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,622 shares during the period. Callaway Golf comprises 0.9% of EAM Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

ELY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.20. 346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 71.71 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELY. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,296 shares in the company, valued at $643,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,648 shares of company stock worth $2,787,478. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

