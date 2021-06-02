Private Management Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 5.59% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $12,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 247,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 116,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 696,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,901 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $417,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 179,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 84,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. 45.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of CVCY stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $21.64. 25,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,226. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $271.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,122.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.