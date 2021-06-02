Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,157 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $14,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of RUSHA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.52. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $51.98.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RUSHA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.