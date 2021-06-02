Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stock Position Reduced by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,478 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $23,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEF. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Greif has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

GEF traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,604. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

In other news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

