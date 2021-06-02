Private Management Group Inc. Has $37.48 Million Position in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,475,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,315 shares during the period. Ardagh Group makes up 1.7% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 7.90% of Ardagh Group worth $37,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,058,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARD traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.91. 86,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,720. The firm has a market cap of $464.82 million, a P/E ratio of -131.11 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37. Ardagh Group S.A. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $28.33.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.11%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardagh Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

