North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the April 29th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the first quarter worth about $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

North Mountain Merger stock remained flat at $$9.78 during trading hours on Wednesday. 3,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,482. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88. North Mountain Merger has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

