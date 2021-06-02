Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Iteris had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 1.50%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $7.70. 2,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,283. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59. Iteris has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $320.64 million, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Iteris alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITI shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.