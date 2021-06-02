Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Short Interest Up 34.2% in May

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the April 29th total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, Director Steven P. Novak bought 10,000 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,760.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.96. 320,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,350. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $246.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.36. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 298.32% and a return on equity of 25.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OXSQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

