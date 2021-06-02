Short Interest in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Increases By 27.9%

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 357,700 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the April 29th total of 279,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,294.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,684 shares of company stock worth $4,960,646 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 146.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordson stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,228. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Nordson has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $224.84.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

