Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$43.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s previous close.

PAAS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.00.

Shares of TSE PAAS traded down C$0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$40.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,270. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.49. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of C$33.86 and a 12-month high of C$53.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 2,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.96, for a total value of C$95,242.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$978,499.92.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

