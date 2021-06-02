Kusama Trading 19.5% Higher Over Last Week (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, Kusama has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for about $397.85 or 0.01068672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $3.37 billion and $332.55 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00068610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.59 or 0.00286309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.56 or 0.00189525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,130.01 or 0.99736830 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00032630 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

