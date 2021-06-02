Alley Co LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Alley Co LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $101.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.69. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $102.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

