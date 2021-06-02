LinkEye (LET) Price Reaches $0.0056 on Exchanges

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $515,420.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LinkEye has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One LinkEye coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00067582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.83 or 0.00286692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.71 or 0.00187996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.17 or 0.01045375 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,575.04 or 0.99905857 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00033164 BTC.

About LinkEye

LinkEye’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

Buying and Selling LinkEye

