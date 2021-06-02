Alley Co LLC Buys 20,313 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Alley Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,313 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,272,000 after buying an additional 5,232,843 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 18,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 161,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

