Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,910 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,824 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Umpqua by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Umpqua by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Umpqua by 16.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UMPQ shares. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Umpqua stock opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

