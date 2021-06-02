Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,575 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Sonoco Products worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,680 shares of company stock worth $789,084 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $47.83 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.82.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

