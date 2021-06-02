CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNHI. Vertical Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 166.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

CNHI stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -875.00 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

