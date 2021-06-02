Brokerages Set Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Price Target at €4.28

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €4.28 ($5.04).

Several analysts have weighed in on NOKIA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Nokia Oyj has a one year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a one year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

