T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stake Cut by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,337,430.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,477 shares of company stock valued at $21,174,398 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $141.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $176.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.71. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.51 and a fifty-two week high of $143.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.42.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

