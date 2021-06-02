Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 92.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,875,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382,467 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $82,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Huntsman by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 469,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after buying an additional 56,544 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Huntsman by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 16,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUN stock opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 66.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

