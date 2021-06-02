Dakota Wealth Management Sells 3,438 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period.

RWO stock opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $51.98.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

