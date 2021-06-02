Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 492 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iRobot were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in iRobot in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 82.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in iRobot by 5,146.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iRobot by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

In other news, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $1,312,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,748,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $171,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,154,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,466. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

IRBT stock opened at $98.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.30. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $197.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

