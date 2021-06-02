Pitcairn Co. Grows Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,539,000 after buying an additional 754,573 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,282,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,794,000 after purchasing an additional 88,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,799,000 after purchasing an additional 302,059 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,809,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,995,000 after purchasing an additional 159,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,301,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,085,000 after purchasing an additional 80,751 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

NYSE STAG opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.89. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.