Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 7,297 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RELX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 74.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,518,000 after buying an additional 1,943,880 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Relx by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,239 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 624,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 147,195 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Relx by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,289,000 after acquiring an additional 127,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 104,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

NYSE:RELX opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20.

RELX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.