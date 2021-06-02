Hotaling Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries comprises approximately 1.4% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 23.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 23,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

NYSE PPG opened at $180.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.41 and a 12 month high of $182.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

