Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,641 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.2% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,437,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $225.03 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $161.41 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.72. The company has a market capitalization of $149.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.32.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

