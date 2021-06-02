Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,883,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,675,951. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $180.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.26. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.62 and a twelve month high of $181.77. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

