Hotaling Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,559,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,666,000 after acquiring an additional 185,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Shares of CAR stock opened at $89.51 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $90.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.35.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAR. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.