Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 4th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th.

Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$5.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.64. The firm has a market cap of C$435.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.34. Computer Modelling Group has a one year low of C$4.24 and a one year high of C$6.74.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.2302093 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$28,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 878,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,712,850.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Acumen Capital cut their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

