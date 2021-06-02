Forsta AP Fonden Buys 300 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $12,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after buying an additional 3,390,038 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after purchasing an additional 561,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after purchasing an additional 383,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,368.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,415.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $837.76 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,474.53.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.61.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

