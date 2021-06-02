Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 530,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,038,520 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.39% of Enphase Energy worth $86,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 374.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,354,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.52.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $139.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.55. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $46,577,968.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,582 shares of company stock worth $26,945,634. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.