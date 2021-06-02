Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,300 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Shift4 Payments worth $98,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 14.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 20.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 348,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,556,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Intel Corp acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at $2,276,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 53.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,268,000 after purchasing an additional 814,160 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 41.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,594,000 after purchasing an additional 773,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $95.24 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion and a PE ratio of -90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.51.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $19,029,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,821,129 shares of company stock worth $350,064,544 over the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

