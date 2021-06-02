Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 139,798 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 139,798 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $106,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,773 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 348.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $154.32 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $91.90 and a one year high of $249.42. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.16.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 11,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,366,307.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $72,460,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 417,030 shares of company stock valued at $75,710,835. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRTX. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.92.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.