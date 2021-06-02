Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 71 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Column Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $165.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

