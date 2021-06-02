Davis R M Inc. Cuts Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $10,822,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,960,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 689,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,778,000 after acquiring an additional 207,824 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.25.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $191.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $100.38 and a 52-week high of $194.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

