Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Grows By 36.1%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the April 29th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.0 days.

Mineral Resources stock opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.70. Mineral Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29.

MALRF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Mineral Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mineral Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company.

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

